Kourtney Kardashian Anchors Her Crop Top & Shorts Outfit With the Chunkiest Prada Creepers

Kourtney Kardashian went with a stylish summer ensemble in her latest Instagram post.

The reality star posed on the social media platform yesterday clad in a long-sleeve black crop top and matching shorts. She wore an Hermes Kelly bag as a crossbody and accessorized with a multicolor hair scarf.

For footwear, Kardashian opted for Prada’s Monolith creepers. A summer-ready variation on the popular combat boots of the same name, the lug-sole silhouette has a smooth, polished leather upper and a lace-up front. It offers a slight height boost courtesy of a 2.25-inch platform. While the derby shoes are sold out in numerous sizes, some pairs are available to buy now at Prada.com, with an $890 price tag.

Prada Monolith creepers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

Kardashian was accompanied by niece Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Little Chicago wore a little white off-the-shoulder dress with no shoes. Her hair was worn in cute braids.

“Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite…” the Poosh founder cheekily captioned the image, racking up over 1.9 million likes. Sister Khloé Kardashian pointed out that Chicago’s hand wasn’t up, commenting: “Well at least I’m raising my hand.” The snarky response was a winner with fans, receiving more than 11,000 likes along with dozens of replies.

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has opted for her Monolith creepers. While attending Paris Fashion Week in March, she teamed the derby shoes with a long-sleeve little black dress and sheer tights for a sleek, monochromatic look.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a little black dress and Prada shoes in Paris in March. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her typical shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often reaches for both heeled styles and sneakers from West’s Yeezy label. Her wardrobe includes designer styles from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, The Row and Stella McCartney, as well as more accessibly priced pairs from Vans and New Balance.

