Kourtney Kardashian’s Thigh-High Boots and Festive Mini Dress Look Like Holiday Gift Wrap

With the holiday less than a week away, Kourtney Kardashian styled another festive outfit to get us into the Christmas spirit.

On Friday, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister shared an emerald-green mini dress with a body-conscious fit. It featured a holiday-themed white trim along the hemline and the neckline. To tie the look together, the dress also had a vibrant red bow detail across the center of the chest with subtle embellishment detail.

The Poosh founder matched her accessories and footwear to this gift wrap-inspired accent. She teamed the festive ensemble with a pair of statement red hoop earrings and a pair of thigh-high boots. While we can’t see the heel or toe of the shoe, they appear to be crafted from a smooth leather material in this eye-catching hue. From the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s recent shoe choices, we presume that this selection also features some variation of a heel, whether it’s a stiletto, kitten, or tall blocked style.

Before this themed outfit debut, earlier this week, the entrepreneur shared another holiday-ready look. Kardashian wore an Azzaro silk tuille beaded gown with fringes in the black and green colorway. This show-stopping dress featured a maxi length with a sheer, sleeveless silhouette and a high neckline. She teamed the sophisticated garment with a simple pair of black strappy sandals, which featured a stiletto heel and trendy square-toe detail.

These end-of-year ensemble sightings further confirm the media personality’s go-to footwear choices. Some of Kardashian’s other favorite styles, include her Celine Lugo Loafers, Bottega Veneta sandals, Prada Monolith boots, New Balance 990v5 sneakers, and several heeled options from labels, such as Gianvito Rossi and Yeezy.

