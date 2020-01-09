Kourtney Kardashian Pairs Her Brown Jumpsuit With Pointy Black Boots for a Night Out in LA

Kourtney Kardashian looked stylish as she stepped out to a friend’s birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

The 40-year-old reality star sported a brown jumpsuit under a black blazer, completing her ensemble with a black and brown striped handbag and black boots.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a brown jumpsuit and pointed-toe black boots in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. CREDIT: MEGA Big boots are a major trend this season, appearing in many statement-making colors, cuts and fabrications. Kardashian didn’t look to the trends, instead choosing a pair of classic, pointed-toe black boots set on a stiletto heel. The shoes looked to be made from leather.

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s black boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The Poosh founder was joined by model Suki Waterhouse, who also wore black and brown. Waterhouse wore a zip-up jacket in the shades, paired with flare-legged blue pants. For shoes, the “Future World” actress selected black boots with a round toe; the shoes appeared to have been fabricated in suede.

Suki Waterhouse (C) exits a restaurant with Kourtney Kardashian (R). CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her typical shoe style, Kardashian can often be found in boots, with favorite brands including The Row, Celine and brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy label. For more dressed-down looks, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star will often select sneakers (particularly from Adidas Yeezy), and she’s a big proponent of sandals when there’s warmer weather, choosing silhouettes from labels like Gianvito Rossi, Manolo Blahnik and Bottega Veneta.

