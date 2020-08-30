Kourtney Kardashian Makes Bottega Veneta Sandals Casual at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian brought a glamorous look back home with her, posing for a photo in her designer Bottega Veneta sandal heels for Instagram.

The Poosh founder wore stylish green mid-length trouser shorts with a soft square-blocked sweater, completing the look with sleek braids.

Kardashian’s BV Line shoes are a square-toed sandal from Bottega Veneta’s pre-fall collection and are made in Italy with calf leather. They feature thin straps, tapered stiletto heels and come in a variety of colors such as milkshake pink and a deep brown. Kardashian opted for an orange shade that set off similar peachy tones in her sweater. Although Kardashian’s colorway is no longer available, similar styles can be found for $930 at Mytheresa.com.

It’s not surprising that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star opted for a pair of Bottega Venetas seeing as the luxury brand is one of her top go-to’s when it comes to sandal-wear. Just last week, Kardashian wore a lifted pair of Bottega Veneta heels in butter yellow with a 2000s-inspired outfit.

Watch on FN

This also is not the first time that Kardashian has worn the BV line sandals. This month, she ventured out to dinner wearing a silk pajama set with the orange Bottega Veneta sandals for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Kourtney Kardashian out at dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Aug. 24. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of its styles featuring trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revamp of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kourtney’s own sister Kylie Jenner as well as Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and others, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “it” girls across all industries.

As for Kardashian herself, the Bottega Veneta sandals are just one of the high-fashion brands she favors for footwear. Her more dressed-up ensembles feature shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy lineup. Adding to her Yeezy heels and sneakers, the reality TV star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 shoes offer a chunky dad shoe-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Grab a pair of “it” girl sandals by shopping styles similar to Kardashian’s strappy square-toed shoe below.

BV Line Leather Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Schutz Amaia Sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve