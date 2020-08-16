Kourtney Kardashian’s Graphic Tee, Biker Shorts & Adidas Yeezys Are Made for a Road Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian traveled in style for a “road trip” adventure this weekend.

The Poosh founder joined friend Harry Hudson and her daughter Penelope Disick, 8, for a ride along the countryside as seen on Kourtney’s Instagram yesterday. For the long hours spent on the road, Kourtney stayed comfortable in a black graphic T-shirt worn over spandex biker shorts — a celeb-favorited bottom of the season amidst growing athleisure trends.

The media personality then broke up the monochromatic look with the addition of sneakers from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

Related Kanye West Teases New Unconventional Yeezy Sneakers & Boots on Twitter Rebel Wilson's Cinched Yellow Dress & Nude Pumps Are a Chic Summer Wedding Look Doutzen Kroes Wears the Shirt of the Summer With Denim Cutoffs & the Chunkiest Sneakers

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” debuted in November 2017 and quickly became a must-have amongst stars and athletes alike. The chunky sneaker layers smooth suede in mixed tones over mesh blue-gray windows, accented by fluorescent yellow laces. Topped off with a signature chunky midsole featuring encapsulated Boost technology and hits of orange, the style offers a surprisingly comfortable fit and cushioned step. The pairs once retailed for $300 but now find themselves on the resale market for anywhere from $499 to $1,700 on StockX.com.

Watch on FN

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In addition to her Yeezy sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology. The mixed suede and mesh upper sneaker retails for $175 at Zappos.com.

On top of her “Wave Runner” pairs and New Balance kicks, you can also find her in designs from Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo. Her expansive shoe closet offers up the perfect pairs to serve as statement pieces for chic ensembles like Jacquemus outfits and Silk Laundry slip dresses.

For a twist on Kourtney Kardashian’s rarer sneakers, test out these available pairs for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React SE, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas EnergyFalcon X Sneakers, $63 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: MSGM Color-Block Sneakers, $392 (was $560).

Click through the gallery to discover even more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe style over the years.