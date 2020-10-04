 Kourtney Kardashian Styles Bandana Top & Leather Pants With Big Toe Sandal Trend

Kourtney Kardashian is showing fashionistas everywhere how to transition one of this past summer’s hottest sandal silhouettes into fall.

For her Saturday night ensemble, the Poosh founder combined two of the trendiest pieces for this season — wearing the now sold-out Dion Lee bandana bandeau top in the black colorway. She coordinated the top with a pair of straight-leg leather pants. A pair Nanushka Vinni vegan leather straight-leg pants are a similar look and offer a cruelty-free option. They retail for $400 and are available for purchase on modaoperandi.com. The reality television star accessorized the outfit with a $3,600 Dior saddle bag in the black ultra matte calfskin colorway. This handbag is available for purchase on dior.com.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister finished off the look with a pair of Alexander Wang Kaia PVC Heels in the black colorway. These sandals feature a PVC upper, leather toe strap and sole and a 4-inch heel. They are now sold-out; they previously retailed for $595. These minimalist sandals from by Far offer a similar aesthetic.

Strappy sandals have long been the 41-year-old’s go-to footwear silhouette. This past August, she opted for this pair of Bottega Veneta big toe sandal mules and paired them with a satin green tube top and medium wash blue “mom” jeans. These shoes retail for $920 and are available for purchase on bottegaveneta.com.

Kourtney Kardashian out at dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Aug. 24. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

During the same month, Kardashian chose a pair of the Bottega Veneta BV Line Sandals in the orange colorway and styled them with a color-blocked sweater and a pair of jewel-toned green tailored shorts. The shoes retail for $765 and are available to purchase on harrods.com.

