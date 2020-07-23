Kourtney Kardashian Wears Slick Leather Pants & Python Sandals for Dinner With Addison Rae

Kourtney Kardashian joined friends for dinner last night alongside Tik Tok star Addison Rae Easterling.

Kardashian and the 19-year-old influencer, known more commonly as just Addison Rae, were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif., yesterday in ever-chic outfits. The Poosh founder decided on a double leather look, matching a black button-down top to slick boot-cut pants and a protective mask; her mask resembled designs from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line that retail for just $8 on the brand’s website.

Addison Rae (second from left) and Kourtney Kardashian (second from right) join friends for dinner in Los Angeles, July 22. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Kourtney broke up her monochrome ensemble by adding in a touch of texture with her choice of footwear. The 41-year-old opted for python-printed sandals with a patterned footbed and contrast black cone heel.

As for the Tik Tok star, Addison Rae decided on an on-trend ’90s-style white long-sleeve crop top with high-rise tailored trousers. Her mules for the evening featured a flair mid-height heel set with a rounded vamp and white croc-embossed uppers.

Addison Rae (left) and Kourtney Kardashian (second from left) join friends for dinner in Los Angeles, July 22. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A close-up of Addison Rae’s white mules. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Kourtney and Addison Rae have been spending their time together throughout quarantine making dance videos, taking glowing selfies as they modeled Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line and even jumping in the pool still dressed in their pajamas.

On top of sleek sandals, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wears classic dad sneakers from New Balance as well as shoes from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy; you can also find her in designs from Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo. Her expansive shoe closet offers up the perfect pairs to serve as statement pieces for chic ensembles like Jacquemus outfits and Silk Laundry slip dresses.

