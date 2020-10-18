Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Kick Off Halloween Early With Black-and-White Costumes

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are celebrating Halloween early this year and doing it in style.

The sisters took to Instagram to show off their elaborate looks for the spooky season. The black and white photo shows Kourtney dressed up as Vampira and Khloe as villainess Cruella De Vil. True, Khloe’s daughter, also made an appearance in the frame wearing a Dalmatian costume.

Although the sisters are pictured wearing over-the-top costumes, the reality television stars both topped their looks off with a classic pointed toe pump. The timeless style is a great closet staple that the Kardashians prove can be worn even for Halloween.

The two sisters aren’t the only stars getting in the Halloween spirit early this year. A few weeks ago, Cardi B posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing costumes for a TikTok video. The “WAP” rapper posted some pictures of the looks on Instagram including one with devilish details, complete with horns, a red latex bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.

Watch on FN

Winnie Harlow also nailed down her Halloween costume early. In September, the former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant took to Instagram to show off a photo of her take on Sandy from the hit musical “Grease.”

While Halloween might not be in its usual fashion this year due to the pandemic, stars are keeping spirits high by dressing up and sharing photos with their fans. Not sure what kind of footwear to pair with your get-up this year? Consider reaching for a pair of pumps or a sultry thigh-high boot like these options below.

To buy: Steve Madden, Diplo Studded Suede Pump, $70 (Was $90); Nordstromrack.com.

To buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh Pump, $61; Dsw.com.

To buy: Shoe'N Tale Women Stretch Suede Chunky Heel Thigh High Over The Knee Boots, $43-56; Amazon.com.

