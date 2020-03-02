Kim Kardashian’s Sandals Have the Thinnest Straps With Layered Neutrals at Yeezy’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Kanye West is taking over Paris Fashion Week tonight and Kim Kardashian and their daughter North are along for the show.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star attended her husband’s Yeezy Season 8 runway wearing pieces from the brand in mixed neutral tones, including an oversized smooth suede beige coat and a fuzzy nude bralette. Her pants were a silver-gray texture that continued the subdued colors.

Kim Kardashian and North West at the Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

She finished off her look with a set of the thinnest-strapped sandals with a suede sole and a tall stiletto heel.

Her eldest child with the designer stole the show singing and rapping as the models walked the catwalk. North donned a puffy purple vest over a layered gray look with a pair of puffy Yeezy boots that had black cut-outs around the midsole. Her father watched on with a smile as he sported a khaki suede coat and light-wash Levi’s jeans, paired with his chunky suede boots.

North and Kanye West at the Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of North (L) and Kanye West’s Yeezy footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kanye also held a Sunday Service in Paris on March 1, inviting members of the fashion industry to witness a choir performance of songs from his latest albums.

See styles on the runway at the Yeezy Season 8 Paris Fashion Week show.

Want more?

Kanye West Wears the Unreleased Yeezy 451 in Paris — and It’s His Waviest, Most Avant-Garde Sneaker Yet

Kim Kardashian Has a Small Shoe Wardrobe Malfunction in Paris Wearing Sparkly Balenciaga Knife Boots North West Goes Monochrome in Neon Orange Including Just-Released Yeezys