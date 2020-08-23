Kim Kardashian Matches Wild Yeezy Foam Runners to a Slick Wetsuit in Montana

Kim Kardashian modeled one of her boldest footwear looks to date for a day on the water with her family.

The media personality took to Instagram to give a glimpse into her off-duty lifestyle at her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Campus in Montana last night, posing on a paddleboard with her eldest daughter North West, 7. Prepping for the lake excursion, Kim donned a full-length black wetsuit and a life vest matched to a wild choice of water shoes.

Coming from Kanye West’s line of shoes, her Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway debuted with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons to Crocs’ classic clogs, the unique silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen accents and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Made from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes now resell anywhere from $328 to $545 on StockX with prices starting at $372 and ranging up to $750 from GOAT.

As seen in the last image from her post, West also joined in on the lakeside adventure in his own pair of Foam Runners matched to athletic shorts and a neon hoodie. One of Kim’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, was pictured as well in leggings, a metallic silver bodysuit and chunky gray sneakers.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Yeezysupply.com

When it comes to overall personal style, Kardashian oftentimes favors apparel from her husband’s Yeezy collections as well, matched to shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

