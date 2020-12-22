Kim Kardashian’s Latex Tiger Pants, Puffer Jacket & Snow Boots Give Winter Style a Wild Edge

Kim Kardashian took her seasonal attire for a walk on the wild side this week in a bold cold-weather look.

As shared on Instagram this morning, the Skims founder posed in front of a scenic lakeside lookout in standout latex tiger-stripe pants; the high-rise bottoms offered convenient versatility for the wet weather as the slick finish helps repel any potential damage from the snow.

To style the pants for winter, Kim then layered in a form-fitting orange crop top, brown puffer jacket and chunky lace-up snow boots.

Throughout December, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has continued to debut an influx of on-trend seasonal attire to combat the dropping temperatures. Just yesterday, for example, the media personality shared her ice skating-ready ensemble with a few unmissable elements.

The outfit teamed a metallic silver puffer jacket with equally eye-catching silver pants as she laced up her skates alongside her eldest daughter North West, 7, and eldest son Saint West, 5.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim Kardashian favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

