Kim Kardashian Surprisingly Matches Her Neon Two-Piece to Chunky Thong Sandals

Kim Kardashian shared more looks from her impressive birthday voyage with an unexpected pairing.

The media mogul modeled a two-piece printed corset and skirt set with a neon orange finish and a form-fitting silhouette alongside her mother Kris Jenner and friend La La Anthony. While the sleek design fell in like with Kim’s typical tastes, it was her choice of footwear that came with a new twist.

Her shoes featured a trending thong-toe finish, a regular in the KKW Beauty’s founder’s rotation, but in a flat form that broke away from Kim’s typical picks of towering heels. The unique design split between the toes and wrapped across the top of the foot for a secure hold, all set atop a chunky flatform sole.

For her big celebrations, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star joined her brother and sisters amongst other guests for a beachside party in style as seen in another post. Kim herself opted to stand out from the crowd in an all-gold number, teaming a bustier-style top with a matching pleated miniskirt.

Watch on FN

As for shoes, she chose heels from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Kim’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian even to Rihanna herself.

Kim’s specific pair comes in the form of the brand’s Henson square-toe sandals, a slip-on style with double metallic straps atop a signature flared heel. The gold colorway of the trending heels can be found for $890 at ModaOperandi.com in select sizes.

On top of her thong-toe sandals, Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking fashion moments over the years.