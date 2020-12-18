Kim Kardashian Cozies Up in a Skims Tank, Boyfriend Boxers & the Fuzziest Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian once more proved why she is the perfect model for her own line of shapewear this week.

The Skims founder posed in pieces from her label’s newest drop, the “Boyfriend Collection” that releases today at noon ET. Kim herself opted for the capsule’s heather gray tank, retailing for $36, as well as the matching spandex $26 Boyfriend boxer shorts.

Kim Kardashian tries on pieces from her own Skims label, Dec. 17. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

To round out the comfy at-home outfit, Kim once more tapped into her Skims collective with the brand’s first venture into footwear. The slip-on Skims Slide released in five colorways on Nov. 24 and features the coziest faux fur uppers. In addition to its fuzzy exterior, the slides also include a logo-embossed rubber outsole for added traction as well as a plush fabric on the footbed for extra comfort.

You can shop Kim’s choice of the Smoke gray colorway for $78 at Skims.com.

Skims Slides in Smoke. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

Earlier this month, Kim modeled for her own label once more as she announced that the designs are now available at online high-fashion retailer Ssense. To help promote the drop, Kim tailored a photoshoot for the shopping site as she modeled a Skims bralette, available for $32, matched with coordinating $36 boxer shorts.

To turn the shapewear pieces into a bit more comfortable ensemble, the media personality made sure to throw on a cropped sweater and cozy slouchy green socks on her feet.

When it comes to her own personal style, Kim Kardashian favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

