Kim Kardashian Counters Gray Sweats + Hotel-Style Slippers With a $40,000 Bag

Kim Kardashian swapped her designer duds and thong-toe sandals for a more stripped-down look.

The KKW Beauty founder lounged about in a pair of gray sweatpants and a matching hoodie. The cozy ensemble continued down into her hotel-style white slippers with a flat sole and rounded toe.

In normal Kardashian fashion, Kim toted along a croc-embossed brown leather Birkin bag from Hermès; the extremely rare bags sell anywhere from $7,000 up to $380,000 at auctions and resale sites. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s bag, in particular, is available for $40,000 on The RealReal.

Earlier today, Kim announced that her Skims line would be offering protective face masks.

It is the shapewear brand’s first venture into the non-medical gear, taking inspiration from its signature Solutionwear material. The one-size coverings come in various neutral tones including soft, sand, clay, sienna, cocoa and onyx colorways. Meant to be breathable for all-day wear, the masks came in one, two or four-packs for $8, $15 and $25, respectively, and sold out within hours, according to Kardashian’s Instagram Stories.

The brand also announced its plans to donate 10,000 of its Seamless Face Masks to Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. The donation follows a March pledge of a $1 million donation from the founder and her brand to go towards families affected by the pandemic.

Skims four-pack bundle of face masks. CREDIT: Courtesy of Skims

When it comes to personal style, Kim Kardashian West oftentimes favors footwear and apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections and Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

