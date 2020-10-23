Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Suit Includes a Vintage Minidress & Snaking Sandals

Kim Kardashian celebrated her milestone 40th birthday in a very Kardashian way.

The Skims founder‘s sisters and mom gifted her with a blowout surprise bash, recreating memorable birthday moments from parties past. For the big day, Kim showed off her take on a birthday suit in a gold strapless bustier-style dress, a vintage pick from Dolce & Gabbana.

The glittering style came balanced with leg-wrapping metallic sandals that snaked up the length of the KKW Beauty mogul’s calf; the gold style bears resemblance to Rene Caovilla styles that Kim first wore back in 2017.

Beyond wrap heels, Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

