Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Suit Includes a Vintage Minidress & Snaking Sandals

Kim Kardashian celebrated her milestone 40th birthday in a very Kardashian way.
The Skims founder‘s sisters and mom gifted her with a blowout surprise bash, recreating memorable birthday moments from parties past. For the big day, Kim showed off her take on a birthday suit in a gold strapless bustier-style dress, a vintage pick from Dolce & Gabbana.
The glittering style came balanced with leg-wrapping metallic sandals that snaked up the length of the KKW Beauty mogul’s calf; the gold style bears resemblance to Rene Caovilla styles that Kim first wore back in 2017.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
Beyond wrap heels, Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.
Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.
