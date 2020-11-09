Kim Kardashian Daringly Takes Her Adidas Yeezys to the Beach in the Sleekest Catsuit

Kim Kardashian’s beachside style included an unexpected pair of shoes as she joined her husband, Kanye West, for a scenic and sandy stroll.

Sharing images from what appears to be her birthday vacation in October, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star visited the shore abroad as she sported an athleisure-chic look. The outfit featured a sleek form-fitting romper with a scoop neckline and a biker shorts-style finish. As for West, the rapper decided on a mesh blue T-shirt atop brown Adidas sweats for the occasion.

As for footwear, the media personality opted for an unexpected beachside shoe. While Kanye sported his brand’s waterproof Wave Runners, Kim’s Adidas Yeezy sneakers are better suited for dry land with their closed-toe design and mixed material uppers. She specifically chose the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in the bone colorway that released in July of this year.

While the style once retailed for $220, it is now available on the resale market for upwards of $350 to $1,500 courtesy of StockX.

Watch on FN

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kim Kardashian’s top footwear styles over the years.