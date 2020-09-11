Kim Kardashian Makes a Political Statement While Wearing Snakeskin Thongs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories today with a message for her fans: End Systemic Racism. Dressed in a button up leather midi skirt and a coral printed blue blouse, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a pair of snakeskin thongs. Posing on the couch in her closet, she held a trendy beige mini tote with the words “End Systemic Racism” printed in block letters on the front.

Her Brandon Blackwood mini tote is an affordable way to help the cause as it funds pro bono legal assistance by donating a portion of proceeds to the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The presale item retails for $50 and is made of canvas with a silver hardware. Featuring a shoulder strap that drops to 20 inches, the mini tote includes an interior pocket and dust bag.

In a statement on his website, the Jamaican-Chinese handbag designer said, “With all that is going on in the world/ constantly seeing case after case of racial injustice and systemic oppression… I wanted to create an item that was functional / practical / and made a statement.”

As for Kardashian, the media personality holds an ever-present influence on the fashion world, often favoring shoes from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta. She also frequents apparel from her husband’s Yeezy collections as well, matched to shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and affordable face masks, too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

