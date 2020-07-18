Kim Kardashian Gets Toned in a Mesh Skims Waist Trainer & See-Through Heels

Kim Kardashian previewed a new selection of pieces from her Skims shapewear collection this week.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posed for the brand’s Instagram page in the soon-to-be-released Power Mesh waist trainer. Designed to cinch the midsection and torso, the product drops on July 21, but fans of the brand can join the waitlist now for the $76 design at Skims.com. She layered the corset-style trainer over a nude bralette and briefs from the brand as well.

On her feet, Kim slipped into completely see-through PVC heels with a clear base and almost invisible double straps.

In another post shared by Skims last week, the media personality displayed yet another series of pieces from her brand’s Skims Body line, including a nude bra and underwear set. Customers can shop the $42 bralette and $26 briefs at Skims.com.

The neutral tones of Kim’s outfit were balanced with standout sandals that wrapped up the length of her calf, all set with a stiletto heel and see-through PVC strap.

When it comes to overall personal style, Kardashian oftentimes favors apparel from her husband’s Yeezy collections as well, matched to shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

On top of her Skims shapewear collection, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

