Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Her Skims Tank and Purple Stiletto Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is taking us back to the future.

The reality TV star channeled the ’90s vibe in her latest Instagram post, which was simply captioned with a crystal ball emoji that reflected the purple hues of her skintight outfit.

Striking a pose, Kardashian flaunted an off-white tank top from her Skims shapewear line. The sport-inspired piece featured sleeveless arms and a high crewneck with a smoothing fit, which makes it ideal for wearing throughout the year — from the warm months of summer to cooler temperatures in the winter underneath other items of clothing. She also wore bleached jeans that were cinched at the waist and came in a boot-cut silhouette.

For footwear, the entrepreneur aptly opted for a pair of lavender boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. The shoes appeared to be from her husband and rapper-turned-designer Kanye West’s Yeezy line. (Similar silhouettes from the brand are also characterized by narrow toelines, spiked heels and solid colors.)

Watch on FN

Kardashian completed the look with hair parted on both sides and pulled back into half-up pigtails. Two wispy stems draped down her face, and she kept her neck and wrists free of jewelry. What’s more, a purple and green backdrop of plants beautifully complemented the tones of her ensemble.

The post came a couple days after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” lead addressed speculation that she has six toes on her left foot. In a post on Instagram Stories, the A-lister showed off her feet in a pair of trendy thong-toe sandals, proving that she had five toes.

“Okay, so everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild, but it’s this part of my foot that, when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here in a picture,” she said in a video clip. “I don’t know why that looks a sixth toe. I hope that answered my sixth-toe question because I only have five toes on each foot.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years.