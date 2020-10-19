Kim Kardashian Makes Velour Tracksuits Cool Again in Buzzy Adidas Yeezy Sneakers

Kim Kardashian is bringing back one of the 2000s biggest trends with a little help from a familiar face.

Joined by her former boss Paris Hilton, the Skims founder introduced her shapewear label’s newest line of velour pieces this weekend. As the collection launches on Wednesday, Kim previewed the upcoming sweatshirt and joggers from the capsule in a trending combination; the Skims Velour Jogger in Smoke is set to retail for $72 whereas the matching zip-up hoodie will sell for $78 at Skims.com.

As for footwear, Kim kept with her typical shoe style in a pair of buzzy sneakers from her husband Kanye West’s line.

The KKW Beauty founder’s Adidas Yeezy QNTM sneakers in the “Barium” colorway dropped in February and featured a new, streamlined silhouette. The sneakers feature a basketball-like mid-top silhouette formed with Primeknit uppers to hug the foot in place. The unique design also includes a black neoprene collar contrasted by a reflective heel counter and hits of gray across the sides.

Complete with a bungee cord lacing system, the style once retailed for $250 but is now available on the resale market for anywhere from $215 to $350 at StockX.com.

The adult version of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “QNTM.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Beyond flare heels, Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.