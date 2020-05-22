Kim Kardashian Goes See-Through In a Mesh Bra Set + Clear Platform Sandals

Kim Kardashian’s latest ensemble almost camouflaged right into her skin.

The Skims founder modeled a scoop neck bra and underwear combination from her newest shapewear collection in a nude tone that matched Kim’s own tan. Both from the brand’s “Summer Mesh” capsule, the scoop bralette retails for $38 while her sheer briefs sell for $24 with a similar thong option available for $23.

She continued the nude feel of her ensemble with a pair of almost invisible wrap heels. Set atop a see-through plexiglass-style platform with a flat, squared-off front, the straps of the sandal wrapped across the media personality’s foot in a bandage-style finish.

The shoe bears a striking resemblance to a vintage pair that first appeared on Fendi’s runway back in 2009. Models walked the catwalks of Milan in the lifted pairs back in September of that year for the brand’s spring ’10 collection.

Fendi spring ’10 show during Milan Fashion Week, September 2009. CREDIT: Matteo Bazzi/EPA/Shutterstock

A closer look at the heels on the Fendi spring ’10 runway. CREDIT: Matteo Bazzi/EPA/Shutterstock

When it comes to overall personal style, Kardashian oftentimes favors footwear and apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections and Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta. On top of her own styling, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, and her own Skims shapewear collection in the past three years alone.

