Kim Kardashian Announces Baby2Baby Donation in Cozy Skims Loungewear

Kim Kardashian today announced that she will donate a portion of proceeds from her Skims shapewear brand toward the coronavirus fight.

The reality star, 39, revealed on Instagram that she is giving 20% of proceeds from the restock of the Skims “Cotton” collection to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Program of the nonprofit Baby2Baby. The organization, which ordinarily serves children in poverty in the Los Angeles area and in disaster areas across the country, also now provides children and families impacted by the virus with needed items including diapers, blankets, hygiene products and school supplies.

Kardashian made the announcement while clad in a cozy Skims set. She paired a cotton rib tank ($34) with matching cotton rib boxers ($32). On her feet, the KKW Beauty mogul wore rolled-down white socks.

Related How Kim Kardashian Styles the Thong Sandal Chicago West, 2, Steals Kim Kardashian's Heels + Twitter Is Freaking Out Ivanka Trump Wears Soaring White Pumps at the White House With Kim Kardashian

Founded by Kelly Sawyer and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby has a large number of celebrity supporters, with famous board members including Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe and Julie Bowen.

In a speech at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, where she was honored with the Giving Tree award, actress Gwyneth Paltrow pledged her support for the organization.

“There are children in our city a few miles away who are going to bed hungry and without diapers, and your dedication to taking care of these children as if they are your own is extraordinary,” Paltrow said. “We are living in very strange times, and I think we need to rely on each other and our empathy to go into our communities, and help and lift each other up.”

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s fashion.

Want more?

How Kim Kardashian Styles the Thong Sandal

Kim Kardashian Jumps on Fall 2020’s Big Latex Trend for Sunday Service in Paris

Kim Kardashian Wears All Leather With Yeezy Python Boots in Paris