Kim Kardashian’s Skims Bralette, Silky Shorts & Thong Sandals Are Bike Ride-Ready

Kim Kardashian brought back her hit summer style during her birthday extravaganza.

Continuing to share photos and looks from her voyage abroad for her 40th birthday, the KKW Beauty founder gave fans a glimpse at one of her beachside ensembles. The bike riding outfit included a $32 Skims bralette teamed with silky boxer shorts and a $450 Prada bucket hat.

When it came down to footwear, Kim prepped for the sunny weather in her new unexpected go-to shoes.

Her shoes featured a trending thong-toe finish, a regular in the Skims founder’s rotation, but in a flat form that broke away from Kim’s typical picks of towering heels. The unique design split between the toes and wrapped across the top of the foot for a secure hold, all set atop a chunky flatform sole. The style bears resemblance to designs debuted by Kim’s husband Kanye West and his Yeezy collections.

The sandals made another appearance earlier in the trip as the media personality matched them to a two-piece Jean Paul Gauthier orange skirt and bustier set.

On top of her thong-toe sandals, Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

The thong sandal trend is here to stay as proved by Kim Kardashian so hop on the trend with these pairs inspired by her look.

To Buy: ATP Atelier Melitto Sandals, $297.

To Buy: Teva Mush Mandalyn Wedge 2, $30.

To Buy: Vince Flatform Sandals, $163.

