Kim Kardashian Teams Skims Bra & Thong Set With Strappy Sandals That Wrap All the Way Up to Her Knees

Taking to Instagram today, Kim Kardashian modeled her latest Skims wares with an eye-catching pair of shoes.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posed on the social media platform Monday clad in the Skims Body bra teamed with the matching thong. Neither piece is available to shop at the moment, but both will launch tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET, coming in sizes XXS through 4X in four colorways. Shoppers can sign up for the waitlist for both pieces; the bra sells for $38, while the thong retails for $22.

For footwear, Kardashian opted for ultra-strappy white sandals that went all the way up to her knees. The shoes featured a stiletto heel and a clear strap at the footbed.

After catapulting to international fame through her role on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian has become one of the biggest influencers in the fashion and beauty space — and she has translated her stardom into a vast fortune. According to Forbes, the mega-influencer is worth about $900 million. She agreed last month to sell a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million — a deal that valued her three-year-old business at $1 billion. In addition to her makeup label, the mogul also generates income from Skims, which she launched in 2019, as well as from social media. She earns about $858,000 for one sponsored Instagram post, according to Hopper HQ.

While she frequently can be spotted wearing looks from Skims — or from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label — Kardashian also has fashionable attire from brands such as Mugler, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Versace. In terms of footwear, the mom of four has previously opted for heels from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Bottega Veneta and Amina Muaddi. When she selects more casual shoes, the A-lister unsurprisingly often can be found sporting sneakers from West’s buzzy Adidas Yeezy line.

