Kim Kardashian Matches Her Skims Shapewear to Strappy See-Through Sandals

Kim Kardashian debuted her newest collection of Skims shapewear in a head-turning manner.

The media personality modeled a series of pieces from her brand’s Skims Body line, including a nude bra and underwear set, as seen on the brand’s Instagram page. Though the pieces don’t drop until July 14, customers can join the waitlist for the $42 bralette and $26 briefs at Skims.com.

The neutral tones of Kim’s outfit were balanced with standout sandals that wrapped up the length of her calf, all set with a stiletto heel and see-through PVC strap.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star then matched the same leg-wrapping sandals to another outfit combination from the Skims Body collection. Her all-white set included a $48 cropped tank and similarly shaded high-cut bottoms that retail for $22.

In addition to strappy sandals, Kim can be spotted in many different footwear styles from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections. One of her most common silhouettes is the completely see-through thong-toe sandals. The almost-invisible design, which has a clear wedge heel, served as the footwear of choice for many looks during warmer days.

Watch on FN

Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy thong sandals in Miami on Dec. 3, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Kim Kardashian in Yeezy clear heels with Kanye West as they head to lunch in New York, Oct. 25, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to overall personal style, Kardashian oftentimes favors apparel from her husband’s Yeezy collections as well, matched to shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

On top of her Skims shapewear collection, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

For strappy sandals inspired by Kim Kardashian’s chic pick, check out these similar alternatives.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Moemia Sandals, $150 (was $165).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To Buy: Boohoo Toe-Post Wrap Heels, $20 (was $50).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Sam Edelman Adella Sandals, $150.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.