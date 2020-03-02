Kim Kardashian Has a Small Shoe Wardrobe Malfunction in Paris Wearing Sparkly Balenciaga Knife Boots

Kim Kardashian’s statement shoes seemed to be giving her a bit of trouble today in Paris.

The 39-year-old KKW Beauty mogul was photographed exiting her car wearing a shiny burgundy jacket and brown leather pants.

Kim Kardashian adjusts her Balenciaga Knife boots in Paris on March 2. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Knife boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian added some pop to her look with a pair of sparkling, iridescent Balenciaga Knife boots. Covered in sequins across the upper and heel, the shoes have a sock-knit fit, an exaggerated point toe and a soaring stiletto heel. The boots are marked down on Matchesfashion.com by 60%, from $2,190 to $876.

While the shoes were statement makers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star seemed to be having some difficulties, however, with getting the shoes to stay neatly tucked beneath her pant legs. She was spotted making a series of adjustments as she exited a car on the Paris streets.

The Balenciaga Knife boot has become one of Kardashian’s go-to silhouettes in recent months, and she has also recently gone with shoes from the likes of Rene Caovilla, Gianvito Rossi and Bottega Veneta.

While her wardrobe has some variety, the aspiring lawyer’s go-to shoe brand is none other than Yeezy, the clothing, footwear and accessories label helmed by her husband, Kanye West. The rapper turned designer will show his Yeezy Season 8 collection today in Paris.

If you’re into the sparkling silver boot look but Balenciaga isn’t in your budget, try out one of the more affordable options rounded up below.

To Buy: Laurence Dacade Ankle Boot, $170 (was $550).

To Buy: Steve Madden Paola Rhinestone Bootie, $90 (was $150).

To Buy: Thalia Sodi Rylie Boots, $39.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

