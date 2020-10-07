Kim Kardashian Laces Up the Boldest Blue Leather Pants To Match a Sheer Top & White Booties

Kim Kardashian continued her on-going streak of bold fall looks as she visited a friend in Calabasas, Calif. this week.

Spotted headed home on Tuesday night, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a doubled-up blue ensemble. The look included a sheer short-sleeve top layered over a nude camisole and the wildest side-lacing blue leather pants.

Kim Kardashian leaves a friend’s home in Calabasas, Calif., Oct. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s pointed-toe white boys. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, Kim opted for a perfect fall bootie to top off the look. The all-white style included a narrow pointed toe with seamless uppers and a towering stiletto heel to tout.

Kim Kardashian leaves a friend’s home in Calabasas, Calif., Oct. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s pointed-toe white boys. CREDIT: MEGA

At the end of September, Kim modeled a similar ensemble as she stepped out in Los Angeles once more. The outfit included another blue mesh top and camisole layered look but instead of lace-up leather pants, the KKW Beauty founder opted for white leather caps for bottoms. The finishing touch of her look on Sept. 27 came with her choice of double-strap snakeskin sandals.

Kim Kardashian arrives at a friend’s house in a layered leather chaps look in Malibu, Calif., Sept. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

When it comes to overall personal style, Kim oftentimes favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kim Kardashian’s best and boldest risk-taking looks over the years.