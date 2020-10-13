Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Glittery Set & the Tallest See-Through Heels for KKW Beauty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her newest collection for her KKW Beauty line in the boldest way.

The KKW Beauty’s new Opalescent Collection pays homage to Kim’s upcoming 40th birthday on Oct. 21 by taking inspiration from her birthstone, opal. To announce the new collection, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posed in front of a mock birthday cake in a matching glitter-coated sheer bralette and pants set, layered over high-rise briefs from her Skims line.

As if the outfit wasn’t bold enough, the real kicker of the look came in the form of Kim’s choice of footwear.

Kim Kardashian poses in a bold look for her KKW Beauty line, Oct. 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On her feet, the media personality slipping on a pair of towering platform PVC heels with see-through straps and a fully see-through base. Resembling styles from Pleaser Shoes, similar designs come with a 2-inch platform and an over 6-inch clear heel; the brand offers pairs from $46 to $62 at Amazon.com.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Amina Muaddi have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. Kim’s own sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Yeezy just like the Skims founder.

Beyond see-through heels, Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Elongate your form and give subtle flair to all your outfits with these see-through heels inspired by Kim Kardashian’s look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Pleaser Aspire Heels, $47.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: MissHeel Clear Platforms, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Classify Clear Heels, $103.

