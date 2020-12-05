Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint’s 5th Birthday in Bright Blue Puffer Jacket & Ultra-Cool Sneakers

In honor of her son’s 5th birthday, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartwarming photo of her with Saint. In the shot, she is wearing a chic and cold weather-approved monochromatic ensemble. The SKIMS founder wore a vibrant blue puffer jacket paired with cozy sweatpants, and these statement sneakers to start off the day’s celebrations.

For her casual Saturday morning look, the entrepreneur appears to be sporting the matching sweatsuit trend in this of-the-moment light blue hue. A pair of jogger-style sweatpants from Free People’s FP Movement line offer a similar aesthetic. They retail for $88 and are available to purchase at nordstrom.com. Pair it with the brand’s pullover sweatshirt to emulate the cozy look. This top retails for $78 on freepeople.com. The KKW Beauty founder topped the loungewear set with an eye-catching cobalt blue puffer jacket with black piping detail throughout with both velcro and zipper closures along the front. This high-gloss Super Puff jacket from Artizia in the Indigo colorway creates a similar aesthetic and allows you to try out this trendy outerwear silhouette. The must-have winter piece retails for $250 and is available for purchase on artizia.com.

Here’s a closer look at these similar shoes. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star seems to have opted for another pair of sneakers from her husband’s Yeezy line. The shoes are similar to the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker in the “Arzareth” colorway. This silhouette features a PrimeKnit woven upper construction with glow-in-the-dark caged overlay detail, boost cushioning, an EVA midsole, and bungee-styled laces in a chunky sneaker style. They retail for approximately $440- $700, depending on the size, and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Kardashian is often spotted wearing her favorite pairs of Yeezy shoes and apparel. Last month, she wore the Boost 700 MVN sneakers from Kanye West’s collection and paired them with a black catsuit for a daring beach look.

To emulate the media mogul’s elevated streetwear ensemble, shop these similar sneaker styles below.

To Buy: New Balance 877 V1 Sneakers, $90.

To Buy: On Cloudswift Sneakers, $150.

To Buy: ASICS Gel-Nimbus Sneakers, $80.

