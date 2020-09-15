Kim Kardashian Gets Edgy in a Slick Leather Romper & Knee-High Yeezy Boots

Kim Kardashian showed off her edgier side for a quick Tuesday afternoon mirror selfie.

Simply captioned, “Hey,” the Skims founder took to Instagram today to give her millions of followers a glimpse at her sleek outfit. The ensemble included a V-neck black leather romper, compete with a cinched buckled waist and adjustable straps. She accessorized with a mini Hermès bag and a special pair of boots from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Hitting just below the knee, the Yeezy suede boots featured a sharply pointed toe contrasted by a widened top shaft. The style came set atop a lifted almost 5-inch wedge heel with an architecturally curved finish; similar colorways to Kim’s gray boots retail normally for $517 but are on sale for $310 courtesy of Farfetch.

Yeezy Suede Wedge-Heel boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to overall personal style, Kim oftentimes favors apparel from her husband’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

Earlier this week, the media personality showed off another pair of Yeezy shoes as she enjoyed a girls day with La La Anthony and Monica. For the occasion, Kim decided on a classic white high-neck bodysuit tucked into a pair of tie-dye gray and white lounge pants with a drawstring waist. She then accented the look with see-through Yeezy thong sandals with a rounded toe and a translucent, almost 5-inch wedge heel. Though the pair has since sold out, you can find similar designs from Yeezy’s latest collections available on-sale from $308 to $420 at Farfetch.com.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

