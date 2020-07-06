Kim Kardashian’s Flaming Red Hair Matches Her Leather Pants & Crop Top

Another day, another Kim Kardashian Instagram photo shoot.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared an image of herself clad in a red-on-red look — hair included. The mom of four sported a one-sleeved crop top teamed with high-waisted leather trousers from Helmut Lang. (The pants are available to shop now from Net-a-Porter.com, where they are marked down by 30% from $1,195 to $837.)

For footwear, the KKW Beauty businesswoman wore a pair of python-print boots with a kitten heel and pointed toe. The sold-out shoes — which Kardashian has worn numerous times before — came from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label.

The Skims mogul wore her newly dyed red hair down and flowing, accessorizing her look with dark sunglasses. She captioned her photo — which received more than 1.8 million likes with the first 18 hours of being posted — simply with a fireworks emoji.

Red appears to be Kardashian’s new favorite color, as she’s worn the shade from head to heel in her last two Instagram posts. In an image posted Saturday, the mega-influencer opted for a ’90s-style cardigan with bandana-print trousers and a matching Hermes bag. Pointed-toe silver pumps added a subtle metallic pop to the otherwise all-red ensemble.

Yeezy is the “It” girl’s favorite label to wear, although she owns plenty of designer footwear from top brands such as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman. In terms of apparel, Kardashian often wears her husband’s label, also favoring hard-to-get vintage pieces from the likes of Mugler, Alexander McQueen and Versace.

After catapulting into international stardom through her family’s reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kardashian has become one of the biggest influencers in the fashion and beauty space — and she has translated fame into dollars. According to Forbes, the A-lister is worth about $900 million after agreeing to sell a 20% stake in KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million last month — a deal that valued her three-year-old business at $1 billion. In addition to KKW Beauty, Kardashian also generates income from Skims, the inclusive shapewear line she launched in 2019, as well as from social media, where she earns about $858,000 per sponsored Instagram post, according to Hopper HQ.

