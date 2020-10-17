Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Stage a 2000s Throwback In Matching Velour Tracksuits

The 2000s are back — and Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have the velour tracksuits to prove it.

In honor of the release of a new tracksuit collection from Kardashian’s Skims line, the duo paid homage to their former Juicy Couture uniform by donning matching sets in coordinating hues.

“Besties for life!!” wrote Kardashian, who was famously employed by Hilton as an assistant and closet organizer before becoming one the most famous social media and reality TV stars of all time. “Tracksuits were our uniform.”

For Hilton, the original loungewear sets continue to be one of her signature uniforms and, for this shoot, opted for a classic style with a cropped zip-up hoodie and coordinating track pants in the Amethyst colorway. Kardashian chose a modernized version of the early aughts classic. She styled a bandeau top with matching bottoms in the Sienna colorway. The launch will feature seven different styles in four colorways. These items will retail at $42-$128 and be available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

To accessorize the ensembles, the duo both chose gradient-lens sunglasses, and each wore the same Louis Vuitton Monogram Miroir Alma handbags in the metallic silver colorway. These handbags are valued at approximately $3,420 and are available for purchase on the resale market at whatgoesaroundcomesaround.com.

For footwear, the entrepreneurs both finished off their looks with white athletic sneakers, another trend from the decade making a resurgence this decade. One of the most notable styles to make a full comeback in fashion for 2020 is the celebrity-favorite Nike Air Force 1. Stylish stars, from Hailey Baldwin to Addison Rae and Madison Beer, have been frequently spotted in this silhouette. Another trending shoe is the New Balance 574 sneakers, particularly in the grey colorway. This latter shoe offers the same aesthetic as the ones paired with these tracksuit looks.

The SKIMS velour collection will launch on Oct. 21 at 9 AM PST exclusively on skims.com.

