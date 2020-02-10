Kim Kardashian’s Vintage Gown for Oscars Night Is Inspired by a Shipwreck

Kim Kardashian’s latest outfit was inspired by a shipwreck.

The reality star attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles last night wearing vintage Alexander McQueen. The archival gown, from McQueen’s spring ’03 collection, is called the Oyster dress and is one of only two ever produced. The other one is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — and the style is considered by fashion experts to be one of the most influential designs of the 21st century.

Kim Kardashian in Alexander McQueen. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The gown was a Christmas gift from Kanye West, Kardashian revealed on Instagram. It is meant to resemble a deconstructed oyster, with a wavy hem to evoke a seashell. The floor-length design hid the KKW Beauty businesswoman’s footwear.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, West hit the red carpet in a leather wrap blazer and track pants from Alfred Dunhill. The “Jesus Walks” rapper accessorized with layered chains and a pair of oversize sunglasses. On his feet, the Yeezy designer wore a pair of tan boots with an almond toe and flat sole. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Kanye West in Alfred Dunhill. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Kardashian wasn’t the only star to go vintage for Oscar night. At the 92nd annual Academy Awards itself, Margot Robbie wore a jewel-adorned Chanel gown from the ’90s; Penelope Cruz was also in vintage Chanel, while Lily Aldridge sported an archival Ralph Lauren design.

