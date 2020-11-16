Kim Kardashian & North West Twin In the Coziest Loungewear & the Ultimate Fuzzy Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter North West, 7, twinned for a very special collection of Kim’s Skims shapewear line.

Together, the mother-daughter duo posed in the Skims Cozy line that will be dropping in kids and junior sizing at Skims.com on Nov. 19. For the photoshoot, both Kim and North modeled gray sweats, tank tops and cardigans as they cuddled up for the sweet series of snaps. They also both coordinated footwear, staying comfy in the fuzziest gray slides.

In the caption, Kim explained the details for the collection, writing: “The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS – 5X, and children’s sizes 2T – 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop.”

While the kids’ Cozy line isn’t releasing until later this week, North West has previously modeled pieces from the collection on her mother’s social media account including one instance in September when she matched the loungwear to wild Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners.

Adidas Yeezy is one of the Kardashian-West kids’ favorite labels for footwear. They own a mix of sneakers in mini versions from their dad’s lineup of must-have shoes, mixed in with North West’s affliction for a bold footwear moment. Already at such a young age, she is following in her family’s stylish footsteps as seen through a series of bold cowboy boots, fuzzy neon sandals and standout accessories.

Kim Kardashian of course favors apparel from Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

