Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter North West’s Statement Shoe Style on Her 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West turned 7 years old yesterday. As the eldest of the Skims founder and Kanye West’s four children, we see that she’s an early adopter of the family’s keen fashion sense. For the occasion, Kardashian shared a series of photos featuring the birthday girl wearing various cool-girl shoe styles.

CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

In the first image, West wore a pair of lime green flat slide sandals with feather detail across the open toe. She styled the ensemble with a pair of on-trend, pastel tie-dye Bermuda shorts and a coordinating purple tank top. To accessorize, West held a yellow oil-paper umbrella, which nearly matched the shade of the shoes.

The third-to-last photo also shows off an ultra-chic pair of chunky sneakers. The shoes have a suede-like upper construction in a medium neutral tone and feature a bold, tread-bottom platform sole. And this is the more toned-down part of the ensemble. She paired the sporty sneaker with an eye-catching, bright-colored patterned pajama-style set. For accessories, West opted for a glamorous choker necklace to finish off the look.

In the last image, Kardashian shared a moment of the duo spending time together while in Armenia with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and all of their children. All of the kids, including North, wore understated black espadrilles for the occasion.

With these cool shoe choices, we see North taking a cue from her mom’s closet and cannot wait to see how her personal style evolves in the years to come.