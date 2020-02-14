Kim Kardashian Makes a Powerful Case for Metallic Outfits and Naked Shoes

Consider it a pre-Valentines day gift to her followers: Kim Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to share a dazzling, all-silver ensemble. She wore a sheer, silver, long-sleeve turtleneck top and coordinating wrap skirt in a shiny, pleated material. The skirt is tied at the waist, creating a sarong silhouette. For her shoes, the Skims founder added even more sparkle with crystal-embellished sandals. The style featured transparent material around the foot, lattice strap detailing along the sides and a stiletto heel. Kardashian finished off the ensemble with some bold accessories, including statement sunglasses in a futuristic shield shape and matching silver earrings.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur is known for her penchant for thin-strapped sandals. Recently, the Kardashian sister was spotted wearing another pair of barley there heels, this time from Stuart Weitzman, while walking in New York City. She also has been an avid wearer of high heel thong sandals and lace-up sandals, opting for styles from celebrity-beloved lines Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik, respectively.

From all of these sightings, one can surmise that the spring — and even the colder months leading up to it — will be rife with more of the strappy “naked” sandal trend. With the shoe’s staying power among some of Hollywood’s most stylish stars, the minimalist silhouette is becoming a contemporary classic for anyone’s closet.