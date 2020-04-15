Kardashians Prove They’ve Been on the Animal-Print Trend Since Way Back

While her trip to Japan was canceled for the time being this year, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of throwback pictures to reminisce about her family trip to the country back in March 2018.

In the first shot, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian took a snack break on a train in Kyoto, all dressed in somewhat-coordinated attire.

While Kourtney appears to be wearing a dark-colored ensemble, Khloe can be seen sporting a leopard-print trench coat.

Meanwhile, a then-pink-haired Kim is captured enjoying a box of McDonald’s fries as she sits back in a dark ensemble matched to a standout shoe. Her pointed-toe snakeskin boots hit knee-high and come from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 7 collection. Similar styles are still available — and even currently on sale at Farfetch.com for $442, a major discount from their original price of $737.

Animal prints became one of 2019’s biggest trends, including the ubiquitous leopard skirt that became a fashion meme.

And celebrities were quick to embrace the snakeskin boot, which was seen on the likes of Sofia Richie, Solange Knowles and more stars.

But Kim’s bold boots demonstrate that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was ahead of the curve in her choice of footwear.

Sofia Richie in a short tight LBD and knee-high snakeskin boots out Nobu lunch event with girlfriends, July 2019. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Solange Knowles at the 2019 Met Gala in a python suit and boots by Salvatore Ferragamo. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alexandre Birman’s python boots for fall ’19. CREDIT: Shannon Adducci

To keep the snakeskin trend going into 2020, shop our top picks of stylish footwear that will amplify your look no matter the occasion.

