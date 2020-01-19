Kim Kardashian Puts Her Spin on Lawyer Style in a Leather Midi Skirt + Spiky Boots

Kim Kardashian may be a lawyer in training, but that doesn’t mean she’s swapping her typically glamorous style for a uniform of skirt-suits and power pumps.

The 39-year-old businesswoman attended a panel for her new show, “The Justice Project,” wearing a powerful look that still felt very Kim K.

Kim Kardashian at a panel for “The Justice Project” in Los Angeles, Jan. 18. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posed in a golden, velvetlike turtleneck and black leather midi skirt.

On her feet, the KKW Beauty mogul wore shoes she’s been wearing a lot lately: Balenciaga Knife boots. A favorite among the celebrity set, the Knife boot is made from spandex for a socklike silhouette; it also is defined by an extreme pointed toe (hence the “Knife” moniker). Kardashian’s pair was accented by a 4.5-inch stiletto heel; it retails for $1,290 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Balenciaga Knife boots. CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Kardashian completed her simple look with dewy makeup and long, flowing waves.

Kim Kardashian at a panel for “The Justice Project” in Los Angeles, Jan. 18. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

While the Knife silhouette has found fans among stars like Hailey Baldwin, Lily Aldridge and Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, her choice of boot may be a little bit more lawyerly than one might think on first blush. Former first lady Michelle Obama, a Harvard Law School grad, wore a gold, thigh-high pair of the boots in 2017 during a Brooklyn, N.Y. book tour stop.

Flip through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s body-confident style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears Sequined Balenciaga Boots With Extreme Pointed Toes at the Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy ‘Crocs’ in Tokyo Get Compared to ‘Spaceships’ and ‘Bicycle Helmets’

Kim Kardashian Wears Unreleased Orange Yeezys for Christmas Shopping With North and Saint