Kim Kardashian Wears All Leather With Yeezy Python Boots in Paris

Kim Kardashian did the leather look today while out and about in Paris.

Kardashian, 39, wore a button-down top tied below the bust with high-waisted trousers.

Kim Kardashian in python Yeezy boots in Paris, March 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy python boots. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the KKW Beauty mogul wore a pair of python-print boots with a kitten heel and pointed toe. The sold-out shoes came from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label.

The A-lister, who exited Paris today, carried an oversize Hermes George Condo Birkin bag. The hand-painted bag was gifted to Kardashian by her husband in 2013. West has a long-standing relationship with Condo, as the artist’s work appeared on the cover of West’s 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Kim Kardashian in python Yeezy boots in Paris, March 3. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to footwear, Kardashian has been spotted in silhouettes from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Stuart Weitzman, but her go-to is Yeezy.

Last night marked the first full look at the Yeezy Season 8 collection, with the runway show held outdoors and having a Wyoming theme. Kardashian and West’s 6-year-old daughter, North, rapped and sung to close the show.

West had not shown on the runway since 2016; his previous shows were held in New York at Madison Square Garden and Roosevelt Island. While in Paris, the rapper-turned-designer also hosted his Sunday Service gospel concert.

If you’re into the python boot look, consider purchasing one of the accessibly priced pairs we’ve rounded up below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Winona Western Boot, $64 (was $180).

To Buy: Dolce Vita Bel Bootie, $142.

To Buy: Matiko Mille Mid Shaft Boot, $108 (was $216).

