Kim Kardashian Styles Her Go-To Loungewear & Clear Sandals For Family Photo

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a cozy start to the weekend in coordinating sweatsuits and her favorite sandals.

While sitting with her husband and two eldest children, North and Saint, the Skims founder styled the plush-looking grey sweatpants and a high-neck nude tank top, which appears strikingly similar to her shapewear brand’s body tank. The basic wardrobe piece retails for $48 and is available for purchase on skims.com. For footwear, she styled the loungewear look with a simple pair of now-sold-out clear Yeezy sandals. They feature clear straps, a rounded toe, and a 5-inch heel. Other similar clear-hued styles from the brand, such as their PVC mules and PVC heeled sandals are still available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

For some time now, the thong sandal has been KKW Beauty founder’s go-to shoe choice and her love for the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In September 2020, she shared this same weekend ensemble while hanging out with her friends, La La Anthony and singer Monica. The reality television star also chose to pair her head-to-toe Balmain athleisure set with what appears to be this same pair of shoes.

While this is a more casual option, the 39-year-old also often opts for heeled versions of the silhouette when styling her daily ensembles. Last month, Kardashian chose a pair of on-trend snakeskin thong sandals and paired them with a black leather midi skirt, blue and coral top, and a $50 Brandon Blackwood mini tote to make a stylish political statement.

