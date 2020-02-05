Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian’s High-Heeled Thong Sandals Are the Most Surprising Winter Shoes

By Ella Chochrek
Kim Kardashian is making the case for winter sandals — and in the most on-trend shoes.

The reality star sported head-to-toe yellow with Bottega Veneta’s trending sandals for an appearance today on “Good Morning America” in New York, where temperatures are hovering around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Kardashian wore a high-necked, long-sleeve pale yellow top tucked into a knee-length skirt that appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5.
On her feet, the KKW Beauty mogul wore high-heeled, square-toe thong sandals from Bottega Veneta. She selected the shoes — which have a 3.25-inch stiletto heel, a rubberized sole for stability and an adjustable ankle strap — in a gold colorway. Her exact shoes are available for purchase on Ssense.com, where they retail for $840.

Buy: Bottega Veneta Sandals $840
Bottega creative director Daniel Lee, an alum of Celine, joined the brand in 2018 and has quickly churned out “It” shoe after “It” shoe, receiving praise from celebrities and fashion insiders alike. Lee is credited by many with having revived the ’90s favorite square toe, and the thong sandal is another pre-Y2K favorite that’s found new life in the past year. Kardashian has been one of the stars at the forefront of the heeled flip-flop trend, most often choosing silhouettes from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label. Other fans include Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5.
While the square toe has carried over from 2019 into 2020, Kardashian’s look actually hit on more than one trend. Bold shades seem to be a new fashion staple amid social media’s boom, and yellow is the latest hue getting its due.

If you want to try the high-heeled thong sandal trend without breaking the bank, consider one of the accessibly priced options below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Himena Sandal, $130.

To Buy: Splendid Avalon Wedge Sandal, $70.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dahlia Flip Flop, $110.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more stars wearing the high-heeled thong sandal trend.

