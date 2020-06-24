Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian Has Major ’90s Vibes in a Halter Top, Fringe Pants & Python Boots

By Claudia Miller
Kim Kardashian gave her western-style look a ’90s-inspired twist.

The media personality teamed a stretchy cross-front top in a burgundy tie-dye print to high-waist beige leather pants finished with fringes up the sides. She continued the standout look with chunky hoop earrings and one of her favorite pairs of boots from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Though Kim has been wearing the footwear style for years, an upgraded design typically retails for $762 on Farfetch.com, but they are currently on sale for $381.

Kardashian’s fans may recognize the pair most recently from the KKW Beauty founder’s trip to Paris in March for the Yeezy Season 8 presentation. For the outing in the French capital, the boots peeked out from under an all-black leather look and an oversize Hermes George Condo Birkin bag. The hand-painted bag was a gift from West to Kardashian back in 2013.

Kim Kardashian in python Yeezy boots in Paris, March 3.
CREDIT: MEGA
Kim Kardashian in python Yeezy boots in Paris, March 3.
CREDIT: MEGA

Kim Kardashian, yeezy boots, python heels, leather pants, paris, pfw, march 2020
A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy python boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to his sleek boots, Kim can be spotted in many different PVC footwear styles from Yeezy. One of her most frequented silhouettes is the completely see-through thong-toe sandals. The almost invisible design with a clear wedge heel served as the footwear of choice for many of looks during warmer days.

kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, miami, thong sandals, clear sandals, matching
Kim Kardashian sports Yeezy thong sandals in Miami on Dec. 3, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West in New York, wearing Versace and Yeezy label shoes, September 2019.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

When it comes to overall personal style, Kardashian oftentimes favors apparel from her husband’s Yeezy collections matched to shoes from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta. On top of her own styling, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, and her own Skims shapewear collection in the past three years alone.

