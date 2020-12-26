Kim Kardashian’s Outfit Had Grinch Inspo With Barely-There Pumps on Christmas Eve

For her family’s Christmas Eve celebration, Kim Kardashian paid a fashionable homage to an iconic Christmas character in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit teamed with clear pumps.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Skims founder’s ensemble played with hard and soft textures for a multi-faceted monochromatic look.

The garment featured a molded leather bodice with a “six-pack” imprinted detailing along the front and a green silk velvet skirt with a wrap-style silhouette and thigh-high slit. The palette recalled the Grinch character. For accessories, the media personality teamed the personalized outfit with custom-made oversized serpent pendant earrings, also created by Roseberry for Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Here’s a closer look at the Amina Muaddi Holli Slingback Pumps. CREDIT: Net A Porter

Watch on FN

Kardashian finished the look with a pair of Amina Muaddi Holli Slingback Pumps. These shoes feature a metallic leather and PVC construction with a pointed toe, clear strap across the back, and the brand’s signature flared 4-inch pyramid heel. While this silhouette is currently sold out, the brand’s Amina Muaddi x AWGE Phoenix Sling Heel, created in collaboration with ASAP Rocky’s creative collective, offers a similar look. These limited-edition heels feature a similar aesthetic with a crystal-embellished butterfly on the toe. They retail for $1,345 and are still available for purchase on fwrd.com.

This sighting further confirms the KKW Beauty’s affinity for the 2020 FNAA-winning footwear label. On Dec. 1, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast member teamed the brand’s now sold-out Begum glass heels in the blue colorway with a Wolford Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, in a nude colorway, with a pair of Rotate By Birger Christensen Blue Rotie Leather Trousers that matched her shoes.

When selecting her footwear, some of Kardashian’s other go-to designers include Balmain, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta. For a more casual look, she often selects a pair of sneakers from her husband’s Yeezy label.

Embrace the see-through shoe trend with these similar clear pump styles below.

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $118.

To Buy: Yeezy PVC Pointed-Toe Pumps, $281 (from $803).

To Buy: SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Pumps, $365.

Click through this gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years.