×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kim Kardashian’s Outfit Had Grinch Inspo With Barely-There Pumps on Christmas Eve

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
kim-kardashian-style-sheer
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 45 Images

For her family’s Christmas Eve celebration, Kim Kardashian paid a fashionable homage to an iconic Christmas character in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit teamed with clear pumps.

Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Skims founder’s ensemble played with hard and soft textures for a multi-faceted monochromatic look.

The garment featured a molded leather bodice with a “six-pack” imprinted detailing along the front and a green silk velvet skirt with a wrap-style silhouette and thigh-high slit. The palette recalled the Grinch character. For accessories, the media personality teamed the personalized outfit with custom-made oversized serpent pendant earrings, also created by Roseberry for Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Here’s a closer look at the Amina Muaddi Holli Slingback Pumps.
CREDIT: Net A Porter

Watch on FN

Kardashian finished the look with a pair of Amina Muaddi Holli Slingback Pumps. These shoes feature a metallic leather and PVC construction with a pointed toe, clear strap across the back, and the brand’s signature flared 4-inch pyramid heel. While this silhouette is currently sold out, the brand’s Amina Muaddi x AWGE Phoenix Sling Heel, created in collaboration with ASAP Rocky’s creative collective, offers a similar look. These limited-edition heels feature a similar aesthetic with a crystal-embellished butterfly on the toe. They retail for $1,345 and are still available for purchase on fwrd.com.

Related

Miley Cyrus Channels the 1980s in Metallic Leggings & Bright Blue Boots with Billy Idol

ASAP Rocky Pays Christmas Visit to Rihanna in So Many Prints With Black Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian Proves This Outerwear Staple With Lug Sole Boots Are the Perfect Winter Uniform

This sighting further confirms the KKW Beauty’s affinity for the 2020 FNAA-winning footwear label. On Dec. 1, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” cast member teamed the brand’s now sold-out Begum glass heels in the blue colorway with a Wolford Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit, in a nude colorway, with a pair of Rotate By Birger Christensen Blue Rotie Leather Trousers that matched her shoes.

When selecting her footwear, some of Kardashian’s other go-to designers include Balmain, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta. For a more casual look, she often selects a pair of sneakers from her husband’s Yeezy label.

Embrace the see-through shoe trend with these similar clear pump styles below.

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $118.

To Buy: Yeezy PVC Pointed-Toe Pumps, $281 (from $803).

To Buy: SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Pumps, $365.

Click through this gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking styles over the years. 

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad