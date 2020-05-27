Kim Kardashian Teams Her Crop Top + Miniskirt Set With Amina Muaddi’s Trending See-Through Sandals

Kim Kardashian got all dressed up for a day at home, choosing sandals from buzzy designer Amina Muaddi to complete her chic look.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star appeared on Instagram yesterday clad in a pink crop top and miniskirt set. The bodycon pieces appeared to be fabricated from a stretch material. Both the top and skirt featured cut-out accents.

For footwear, Kardashian selected Muaddi’s Lupita sandals. The shoes are made of metallic silver leather and see-through PVC. They come complete with the designer’s signature fluted heel. From Muaddi’s spring ’19 range, the shoes are no longer available for purchase, but they previously sold at retail for about $615.

Amina Muaddi Lupita sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Muaddi launched her eponymous label in summer 2018, earning FN’s 2018 Launch of the Year honor a few months later. In December 2019, she was crowned FN’s Designer of the Year, having gained widespread popularity among Instagram influencers and the celebrity set, with famous fans including Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa. Kardashian’s younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also been spotted in Muaddi’s signature martini glass-shaped heels.

Another fan of the label: none other than Rihanna. In fact, the “Pon de Replay” hit maker has tapped Muaddi to design footwear for her LVMH-parented Fenty label. In addition to her eponymous brand and Rihanna partnership, Muaddi also designs shoes for Alexandre Vauthier.

When it comes to her own style sensibility, Kardashian can often be found in designer footwear from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi. The KKW Beauty mogul also is a fan of sneakers from husband Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy brand.

