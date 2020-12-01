Kim Kardashian Elevates Her Skims Set in Barely-There Lace-Up Sandals

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make shapewear a style statement.

The Skims founder posed in pieces from her own label, as shared by the brand itself yesterday on Instagram. In the post, Kim opted for a coordinating set that teamed a Skims $32 Fits Everybody Scoop Neck bra with $18 Fits Everybody briefs, both available at Skims.com.

On her feet, Kim then boosted the look with a set of thin-strap sandals that almost blended right into her skin tone. The heeled style crossed at the toe and laced up around the ankle for a secured fit.

Earlier in the day yesterday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a more glam, seasonal ensemble on her own social media page. Tucking a nude turtleneck bodysuit into icy blue croc-embossed leather pants, Kim topped off the look with heels from one of her favorite brands, Amina Muaddi.

The blue Begum glass heels retailed originally for $1,295 but are currently sold out online; fans of the style can find a similar pair available for $1,070 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When it comes to her personal style, Kim Kardashian favors apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections for footwear and apparel as well, in addition to sneakers and boots from his Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta.

In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

