Kim Kardashian Wears a Bodycon Dress in This Trending Color & the Strappiest Sandals in LA

Kim Kardashian is making a case for yellow, the look-at-me colorway that’s taking over runways and the streets alike.

The 39-year-old reality star headed to dinner in Los Angeles last night alongside mother Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney and Khloe wearing a bodycon dress in the trending shade. The dress featured ruched detail throughout, with long sleeves and a midi-length hemline.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow bodycon dress and strappy gold sandals in Los Angeles, Feb. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kim Kardashian’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Kardashian selected a pair of ultra-strappy gold sandals, choosing a python-print style that wound up the calves. The open-toed shoes showed off the mega-influencer’s pale pink pedicure.

The KKW Beauty mogul pulled together her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a long brand that wound down one shoulder.

Bold colors have been trending over the past few seasons, perhaps because of their high impact across social media platforms such as Instagram. Slime green and hot pink have also been big, but for spring and pre-fall, yellow seems to be the must-have color, and it’s earned approval from fashionable celebrities including Rihanna, Jodie Turner-Smith and Harry Styles.

For her part, Kardashian has embraced banana yellow before. The aspiring lawyer promoted her Skims shapewear line in New York early this month wearing a shirt and skirt in the eye-catching colorway. The look came complete with a pair of gold square-toe thong sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Below, shop strappy sandals for a similar look to Kardashian’s. All are priced at $150 or less.

To Buy: J.Crew Lace-Up Sandals, $148.

To Buy: Winnie Harlow x Steve Madden Sandals, $66.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Nehah Sandals, $79.

