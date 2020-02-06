Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Braves the NYC Chill in Square-Toe Sandals and Shades of Blush

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
Kim Kardashian: 2019
View Gallery 29 Images

Temperatures in New York yesterday hovered below 40 degrees Fahrenheit — but that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from wearing sandals.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star walked across the Manhattan sidewalk wearing a pair of open-toed Stuart Weitzman heels despite the city chill. She paired her shoes with a blush outfit: a fitted turtleneck shirt and a leathery midi skirt with ruching in the front.

Kim Kardashian, leather skirt, turtleneck, stuart weitzman, sandals, WestKim Kardashian West out and about, New York, USA - 05 Feb 2020Kim Kardashian WestKim Kardashian West out and about, New York, USA - 05 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian out and about in New York wearing Stuart Weitzman’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the KKW Beauty businesswoman wore Stuart Weitzman’s Aleena, the brand’s take on the ’90s-inspired minimalist sandal trend.

Kim Kardashian, leather skirt, turtleneck, stuart weitzman, sandals, WestKim Kardashian West out and about, New York, USA - 05 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian out and about in New York wearing Stuart Weitzman’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kim kardashian, stuart weitzman shoes, sandals, shoe style, pedicure, february 2020
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Stuart Weitzman sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes feature a square toe — a feature that’s blossomed in popularity amid fashion’s interest in all things ’90s — with a double strap, a 3-inch mid heel and a slip-on, slip-off silhouette. Kardashian chose the shoes in a nude colorway that matched her pedicure; the sandals are available for purchase on Stuartweitzman.com, where they retail for $425.

Related

Stuart Weitzman Names New CEO, Eraldo Poletto to Exit

Coach, Stuart Weitzman Parent Expects Up to $250 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus

What to Expect From Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Launch at Nordstrom Today

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Aleena $425
Buy it

Earlier in the day, the mom of four stepped out to the set of “Good Morning America” wearing a yellow outfit with a pair of gold Bottega Veneta thong sandals with a trendy square toe.

kim kardashian, gma, good morning america, celebrity style, yellow shirt, yellow skirt, bottega veneta sandals, high heeled thong sandals, square toes, Reality Mega Star Kim Kardashian West pictured as she stylishly arrives at Good Morning America in New York City, NY, USA.Pictured: Kim Kardashian WestRef: SPL5145938 050220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsReality Star Kim Kardashian pictured as she arrives at Good Morning America in New York City, NY, USA.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5145936 050220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her typical style, Kardashian can often be found in footwear from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label, including sneakers from his ongoing Adidas collaboration. Other favorite shoe brands of hers include Manolo Blahnik, Balenciaga and Giuseppe Zanotti.

If you’re looking for square-toe sandals without the designer price tag, consider one of these affordable alternatives below.

Marc Fisher LTD

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Genia Slide Sandal, $140.

To Buy: Jaggar Strappy Slide Sandal, $164.

pretty-little-thing

To Buy: Pretty Little Thing Sandals, $9.

Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s most body-confident style.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears Sequined Balenciaga Boots With Extreme Pointed Toes at the Lakers Game

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad