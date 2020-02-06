Kim Kardashian Braves the NYC Chill in Square-Toe Sandals and Shades of Blush

Temperatures in New York yesterday hovered below 40 degrees Fahrenheit — but that didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from wearing sandals.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star walked across the Manhattan sidewalk wearing a pair of open-toed Stuart Weitzman heels despite the city chill. She paired her shoes with a blush outfit: a fitted turtleneck shirt and a leathery midi skirt with ruching in the front.

Kim Kardashian out and about in New York wearing Stuart Weitzman’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the KKW Beauty businesswoman wore Stuart Weitzman’s Aleena, the brand’s take on the ’90s-inspired minimalist sandal trend.

Kim Kardashian out and about in New York wearing Stuart Weitzman’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes feature a square toe — a feature that’s blossomed in popularity amid fashion’s interest in all things ’90s — with a double strap, a 3-inch mid heel and a slip-on, slip-off silhouette. Kardashian chose the shoes in a nude colorway that matched her pedicure; the sandals are available for purchase on Stuartweitzman.com, where they retail for $425.

Related Stuart Weitzman Names New CEO, Eraldo Poletto to Exit Coach, Stuart Weitzman Parent Expects Up to $250 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus What to Expect From Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Launch at Nordstrom Today

Earlier in the day, the mom of four stepped out to the set of “Good Morning America” wearing a yellow outfit with a pair of gold Bottega Veneta thong sandals with a trendy square toe.

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to her typical style, Kardashian can often be found in footwear from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy label, including sneakers from his ongoing Adidas collaboration. Other favorite shoe brands of hers include Manolo Blahnik, Balenciaga and Giuseppe Zanotti.

If you’re looking for square-toe sandals without the designer price tag, consider one of these affordable alternatives below.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Genia Slide Sandal, $140.

To Buy: Jaggar Strappy Slide Sandal, $164.

To Buy: Pretty Little Thing Sandals, $9.

Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s most body-confident style.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Wears Sequined Balenciaga Boots With Extreme Pointed Toes at the Lakers Game