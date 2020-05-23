Kim Kardashian’s Gym Gear Includes Leopard-Print Bikini + Yeezy Sneakers

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian provided some at-home workout motivation and posted a photo to her Instagram in a leopard set that left little to the imagination. The KKW Beauty founder paid homage to her husband and styled the look with a pair of shoes from Kanye West’s shoe line.

Alongside her animal-inspired print outfit, she wore the Yeezy 500 High Tyrian sneakers, which retail for $250 on Farfetch.com. Released on May 16, this shoe style is one of the latest drops from Kanye’s shoe brand in partnership with Adidas. They feature a blue and brown paneled design, front-toggle fastening, and a chunky sole with a 1-inch platform.

By pairing this ensemble with a pair of chunky trainers, the look brings more casual and athletic aesthetic to the star’s Instagram feed. When sharing new lingerie designs, Kardashian typically opts to style these skin-baring garments with more formal footwear choices, namely stiletto sandals. Over the past week, neutral and barely-there silhouettes have become her go-to lingerie shoe pairing. On May 22, she coordinated her brand’s scoop bralette and briefs, from the new Summer Mesh capsule collection, with a sky-high pair of wrap-around nude peep-toe heels. The day before, Kardashian opted for a similar aesthetic and wore a pair of Cinderella-inspired Amina Muaddi Begum Pumps, which retail for $960 on MatchesFashion.com.

From her sporty to sparkling shoe choices, the entrepreneur further displays her aesthetic range and street style prowess. To get Kardashian’s workout shoes for less, shop these similar sneakers options below.