Kim Kardashian Unconventionally Matches Her String Bikini to Yeezy Foam Runners for a Swim

Kim Kardashian went for a dip in “the blue lagoon” this weekend with an unexpected outfit combination.

The media personality joined her kids for a scenic swim, as seen on Instagram today, as they jumped off a ledge into crystal clear water. While North West decided on a cheetah print one-piece bathing suit with Yeezy slide sandals, Kim prepped for the waterside day in a sleek maroon string bikini and an unexpected pair of footwear courtesy of her husband Kanye West’s line.

The Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway launched with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons drawn to Crocs’ classic clogs, the one-of-a-kind silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen details and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Formed from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes resell anywhere from $320 to $698 at StockX.com.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

Though unconventional, Kim Kardashian prefers the Yeezy shoes for all her water excursions. In August, the beauty mogul joined her eldest daughter, North West, 7, once more for a paddleboard ride in Montana and matched the unique Foam Runners to a full-length bodysuit and supportive life jacket.

Beyond stylish looks on and off the set of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim also dipped her toes into the fashion and beauty world with a mix of ventures. She created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now affordable face masks too. Additionally, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, last fall.

Most recently, the media personality repped a full Balmain set in her take on athleisure style; the outfit matched printed biker shorts with a pull-sleeve crop top and full-length gloves — she even wore a matching face mask, too. She then switched up brands for footwear, repping West once more in trending thong heeled sandals from his brand.

