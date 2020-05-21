Kim Kardashian Gives Her Bikini an Edgy Makeover in Peek-a-Boo Chaps + ‘Cinderella’ Glass Slippers

Kim Kardashian currently holds the title for the boldest at-home look.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a glimpse into her self-isolation style in an unconventional combination that layered a white bikini-style top and matching bottoms. She took the outfit up to the next level by including a pair of peek-a-boo white leather chaps with a belted waist, zippered leg and snap button hem.

And the fun didn’t stop there. Instead of wearing a classic pump or summery sandal, Kardashian brought out a set of trending heels from 2019 FNAA Designer of the Year, Amina Muaddi. The fully PVC slingback shoe boasts a pointed toe with a glittering crystal brooch and a signature flared heel. Though they are long since sold-out, the Amina Muaddi Begum glass pumps, which resemble Cinderella’s classic glass slippers, retailed for $960 at Matches.com.

Amina Muaddi Begum pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

The E! fixture isn’t the only member of the family that loves these celeb-favorited heels. Her younger sister Kendall Jenner chose the style for the Brit Awards after-party back in February, teamed with a glittering slime green Saks Potts set.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Brit Awards after-party in Amina Muaddi heels, Feb. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to overall personal style, Kardashian oftentimes favors footwear and apparel from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections and Adidas Yeezy line. She styles the pieces with coordinating looks from Balmain, Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman and Bottega Veneta. On top of her own styling, the media personality also founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, and her own Skims shapewear collection in the past three years alone.

